Marks & Spencer sign up new fashion brands

In Irish fashion news, UK and Irish high street retailers, Marks & Spencer are broadening their choice of fashion clothing names by adding extra third party fashion brands to their growing list of fashion labels available from their stores.

The respected multinational retailer, which was founded in the UK back in 1884, has signed partnership deals with fellow UK based fashion houses Joules, Phase Eight, Hobbs and Seasalt which will kick in this coming spring 2021.

M&S who have suffered badly during the forced closure of stores during the coronavirus lockdown see this move as a way of attracting new customers to their shops and on-line stores.

Back in 2019, Marks & Spencer put pen to paper for their first third party venture with eco-conscious fashion brand for women, Nobody’s Child who are a fashion label who sell ethical fashion online.

M&S who have just acquired the fashion label Jaeger are also partnering with UK fashion label Ghost which sees them adding more choices of fashion ranges to their on-line shoppers.

Marks & Spencer who already own their own fashion brands such as Autograph and Per Una have already confirmed they have no intention or plans to turn their themselves into a department store.

According to M&S, these new partnerships will complement the range of clothing and accessory items that they can offer their on-line shoppers.

However, it is strongly rumoured that Marks & Spencer as weighing up their options at buying some of the fashion labels from the failed Arcadia Group which recently went into administration. These labels include Burton, Miss Selfridge, Wallis and Dorothy Perkins.

Other fashion houses who are also showing keen interest in Philip Green’s Arcadia fashion empire are British multinational clothing, footwear and home products retailer, Next, who are favourites to take over the Topshop brand.

Any interested party have until Monday 15th January 2021 to make official bids to the appointed administrator Deloitte.

