Easy makeup looks to go with your little black dress

Your little black dress, or LBD has remained a true fashion staple throughout fashion history. But the same cannot be said for makeup.

We have seen makeup trends come and go, forcing us to ask ourselves, ‘what ones should we be wearing?’. Whether you want to rock some mascara and lip balm or be a little bolder with your makeup, here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland are our picks for simple makeup looks to go with your LBD.

Mauves

A great way to bring balance and versatility to your makeup look is to emphasise your lips and eyes. When you rock a little black dress, you can wear any makeup colour you choose. A soft mauve colour on your eyes and lips is a great example of how wearing one colour can elevate your look in an instant.

Classic

Black liquid liner and red lipstick will always look classy and chic. Not to mention, it is the perfect way to bring some sophistication to your little black dress. If you are someone who loves simple, yet glam makeup looks, rocking black winged liner and a red lip is the way to go.

Pretty Pink

This look is perfect for those of you who love anything natural. Wearing pinks on your cheeks, eyes and lips can brighten your skin and elevate your makeup look. Incorporating the same tones into your makeup look can keep it looking cohesive if you do not want to wear dark colours. Just remember to finish your look off with some false lashes.

Go Bold

Bold lips paired with minimal eye makeup looks good on everyone. And shows that just using a small amount of colour can take your makeup look to the next level. A bold red lip always amps up the drama of your little black dress.

Rose Gold

Rose gold eye makeup will instantly give life to your little black dress and accentuate it in the best way. And the more metallic, the better. So, do not be afraid of packing on the eyeshadow for this makeup look.

Orange Lips

A hot orange lip is a great alternative for those that do not want to wear red. And the best part is that it is a colour that can be worn all year round. So, be bold and try a few different shades to find one that works for you. To stop your lips from smudging, use a lip liner in a similar shade.

