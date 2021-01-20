Burberry unveil their new fashion AW2021 pre-collection

In Irish fashion news, Burberry have launched their new autumn/winter 2021 pre-collection which they call a celebration of the outdoors.

Burberry who are one of the UK’s leading luxury fashion labels with their headquarters in London are infamous for their ready to wear fashion items that include clothing, footwear, accessories, eyewear and fragrances.

The epochal British fashion house’s new AW21 collection was created by Riccardo Tisci who is the brands Chief Creative Officer who has described this new collection as a combination of romance and beauty of nature with utility and practicality.

In a media statement to accompany the launch Riccardo commented that this new release describes this new collection as his own vision of a uniform for the outdoors.

He said “My love for all the contrasting elements of nature has been explored and reflected throughout this collection, combining the romance and beauty of nature with utility and practicality.”

“I have been inspired by the rich heritage of traditional British dress codes and given them a fresh perspective: tempering camouflage prints to blend harmoniously within natural environments, combining them with structured tailoring and romantic florals, broderie anglaise details and references to the animal kingdom. This collection is about mirroring the natural environments within its dynamic prints, colours and textures.”

Burberry which was founded back in London by Thomas Burberry in 1856, was originally set up to cater for outdoor fashion wear before moving into high street fashion designs

The London fashion house opened their first store in London in 1891 and remained a family run business until 1955.

This new autumn/winter 2021 pre-collection from Burberry is very outdoor fashion orientated and includes a selection of mesh bodysuits, camouflage coats, floral field jackets, as well as cargo trousers, jogging pants and short-sleeve shirts.

Footwear is also thrown in for good measure with slingbacks, pumps clogs and over-the-knee heeled boots and ankle boots included. To view the new autumn/winter 2021 pre-collection from Burberry go to www.burberry.com.

