Chanel enlists Keira Knightley for Chanel Connects podcast

In Irish fashion news, Chanel launches their new Chanel Podcast Connect series which includes a host of people from the world of fashion, entertainment and music.

The Parisian fashion house which was launched in France back in 1910 by Coco Chanel will include a host of major celebrity names such as Keira Knightley, Tilda Swinton and Pharrell Williams about conversations on the future of culture.

In a media statement released by Chanel, the leading fashion house confirmed that their podcast series was to pair innovators on the unique challenges of 2020 and imagine the new cultural frontiers of 2021, as galleries, museums, and stages prepare to reopen to what Chanel describes as a “radically transformed world.”

Global head of arts and culture at Chanel, Yana Peel commented that this new Chanel Connect series is designed to connect audiences with storytelling of culture and art which the Canadian fashionista sees as a cultural game-changers allowing participants to delve into their imaginations and share ideas across disciplines, projects and institutions.

Yana said, “As well as fascinating insight into the minds of today’s most creative innovators, it’s a prescient reminder to continue supporting the arts, championing what’s next and celebrating work that has the power to transform lives and wider society.”

This new series which will be available on Apple, Spotify, Apple, as well as Chanel’s own website will feature conversations covering different topics including the way technology has opened new channels for the creation of advancement of cultural and social change.

Other recognised names who will participate in Chanel’s new podcast series include movie makers Lulu Wang, Garrett Bradley, fashion designer Es Devlin as well as , artists Arthur Jafa and Jennifer Packer

Kicking off the 7-podcast series titled ‘Who’s in the Picture’ will include 60-year-old British actress, Tilda Swinton as well as editor-In-Chief of British Vogue, Edward Enninful and, Director of the National Portrait Gallery in London, Nicholas Cullinan.

This is the second series of podcast from the French fashion house who back in 2017 unveiled their 3.55, a behind-the-scenes podcast which looked into the world of Chanel handbags along with the production of their fashion shows as well as the styling of celebrities at red carpet events.

