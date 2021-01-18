New Jasper Conran handbag collection to drop next month

In Irish fashion news, fashion designer Jasper Conran has just created a new handbag collection which is expect will be available directly to the public this coming July 2021 via his own Jasper Conran London website.

Before then the 61-year-old British fashion designer under his own name will launch his new series of ladies handbags and purses which will go on sale this 15th February 2021 via wholesale distribution using the JOOR platform.

This new collection by Conran comes in the footsteps of his highly successful “J by Jasper Conran” licensed brand of ladies, men and children fashion clothing and accessories with British High street and on-line retailer Debenhams.

The London born designer developed a unique brand with Debenhams down through the years with his “J by Jasper Conran” brand before the collapse of this major retail chain which went into liquidation in Ireland and the UK in 2020.

In a media statement released by Jasper Conran he said “I am very pleased to announce the launch of the new ‘Jasper Conran London’ brand with a range of handbags and purses. This collection is designed with all the elements that are at the very heart of my design ethos, contemporary styling, bold colour and outstanding quality at accessible prices. I am delighted to bring this range to the market and to our loyal customers.”

Commenting on the way his new label now intends to operate the statement also said : “This new brand gives us the opportunity to review how we operate, and without the constraints of existing stocks or stores we have the opportunity to be nimble and also to react to the new world we live in.”

Conran who has designed all his new pieces for the new collection at his London Studio will include a range of ladies leather purses and handbags as part of his new drop which are expected to retail to the public at anything between €55 up to €300. They will be available to view and buy at jasperconran.com.

