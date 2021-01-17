How to make online clothes shopping easier

Thanks to Covid-19, many of us have had to change how we shop for clothes. And many of us are breaking away from physical stores and spending time online.

But online shopping comes with its challenges. How many times has we cried over dresses that have been a size too small? In order for success when you shop online, you need to know the top tips. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out what they are.

Know Your Measurements

The key to buying any item of clothing is knowing your measurements. This will hopefully stop you from buying things that are too big or small.

You can compare your measurements to the sites where you shop the most. Although your hips, bust and waist should match up, it’s important to remember that we are all wonderfully diverse and come in many sizes.

Which leads into our next point.

Only Buy Certain Items

There are certain factors that make any type of shopping tricky. And size plays a big factor in the clothes you buy. Someone who has a pear body shape might feel uncomfortable buying figure-hugging garments online.

One of the biggest concerns people have about online shopping is getting something that does not fit. Instead, try to focus on styles that you know have a better chance of fitting you and steer clear of trickier ones.

Take a look at your wardrobe and see if there are certain styles you wear more than most. This is probably the silhouette you will be safer buying online.

Read Customer Reviews

Here is where online shopping can get risky. Some of us can be between sizes. And some stores has pieces that run small or large. Specifically, when it comes to shoes.

This is where extensive customer research comes into play. Look throw comments to see how clothes fit. Reach out to fashion bloggers who wear items from a brand you are looking at.

Online shopping can require more legwork than stores but once you figure out your size, it is easier to find pieces that you actually like and want to wear. it might take some trial and error but if you stick with it, you’ll be trusting your online shopping skills in no time.

