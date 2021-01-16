Stella McCartney unveils her Future Playground collection

In Irish fashion news, the first range of the latest adidas by Stella McCartney SS21 “Future Playground” collection has just dropped.

The British fashion designer has entrusted the creative control for her latest fashion pieces over to female creators Netti Hurley, Anna Pollack and Monika Mogi who were responsible for photographing activists for her “conscious campaign.”

The “Future Playground” collection from McCartney is described as an expressive street sport inspired collection with modern silhouettes, elevated by clashing and expressive prints.

49-year -old McCartney who first started to design clothes at the age of 13, is infamous for her eco-friendly and sustainable fashion ranges with the German sportswear company.

Talking about the campaign for her new “Future Playground” collection, Stella commented that the young people of today are full of energy and creative ideas. The eco-fashion guru believes that it’s an important thing to present youthful people with opportunities that allows them to share their own work ad vision.

She said “We can all learn so much from them. The directors and cast from across the globe who brought this conscious campaign to life are incredibly diverse in both their backgrounds and their beliefs.”

“I love seeing how each individual is working to protect the planet or their community in their own way, and how they’ve each captured the collection in settings that celebrate their environment – serving as another reminder as to why it’s so important we strive to protect it.”

The new Future Playground collection from Stella McCartney is seen as a fusion of top end fashion and high-level performance clothing and accessories.

The design and manufacturing process includes the most current material technologies, including adidas’ “READY” temperature management technology which is designed to keep next generation athletes and activists dry and comfortable as they move.

You can check out the Future Playground collection from Stella McCartney over at StellaMcCartney.com.

