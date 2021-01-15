How to help your clothes maintain their beautiful looks

Everyone is slowly breaking away from the fast-fashion movement and embracing pieces that last a lifetime.

And there are many benefits to this. You save money and can pick up some unique pieces at second-hand stores for a fraction of the price. And you feel good about doing something beneficial for the environment.

Until you get a stain on your favourite top or tear in your best high-waisted jeans. If you don't know how to take care of your clothes, your efforts to let go of fast fashion can fail from the start. Our tips on how you can make your clothes last longer.

Know Your Fabrics

When caring for any piece of clothing, you should know what it is made from. This can help guide you through the best way to clean it. each fabric respond differently to how you treat it. for example, heat can get rid of dirt and bacteria, but can influence how your fabric reacts. Anyone who has shrunk a wool jumper will know what I’m talking about.

Some fabrics do well in the washing machine, like cotton or polyester. Anything which stretches, like your gym leggings, should be kept away from heat as it will alter the elastic. And some materials like silk or linen do better with a hand wash.

If you are unclear about what materials are in your clothes, take a look at the care tag.

Take Care When Washing Clothes

We can all admit to throwing a ‘dry clean’ only item into the washing machine and being relieved that it turns out okay. But this can be harmful to your garment in the long run.

Hand-washing may seem like a lot of work. But think of it like leaving a dirty pan to soak. Just fill up a tub in your kitchen, let your clothes soak for a few minutes and you will find this easier than doing a load of washing.

Your dryer is what can really damage your clothing. If you are able to and have the space, set up a drying station and let your clothes air-dry.

When working with stains, time is of the essence. You don’t want to let it dry, so wet the area straight away and put some dish soap on it. use some stain remover and throw it in your hand-wash tub.

Store Them Wisely

Many of us are guilty of just throwing our clothes into our wardrobes after they finish drying. But storage plays a massive role in the longevity of your clothing.

Materials that are anything other than wool or cashmere should be stored in airtight containers. This will ensure they are protected from moths. Or you can store them in a cedar chest: cedar acts as a natural repellent to moths. However, as many of us do not have cedar chests, plastic containers will do.

Knitwear that is hung up in your wardrobe can become misshapen due to the strain on its own weight. Additionally, jeans that are folded onto a hanger can develop a crease. But, how you choose to store your clothes has a lot to do with the space available. Work with what you have. If you do need to hang items, choose hangers that have rounded edges and keep clear of wire ones.

Remember the thinner the hanger, the more it will stretch your garment.

Find A Good Tailor

However, before you give them a call, consider what tailoring you can do yourself. There are loads of tutorials online on how to fix and sew your own clothes. And there is something empowering about being able to mend our clothes yourself.

However, if you try to do anything other than mend a button or tear, consider going to a professional tailor. Especially when working on extravagant pieces of clothing. It will not hurt trusting another person to make sure your clothes fit you like a glove. It’s a simple way to ensure your clothes fit and look great.

