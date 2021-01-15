Conor McGregor new fashion collection to help sick children

In Irish fashion news, Dublin UFC superstar Conor McGregor has made a generous gesture to donate profits from his new fashion clothing line to a Dublin Children’s hospital in Ireland.

The 32-year-old sports star who originates from Crumlin on Dublin’s Southside will donate all profits from his new collection for Roots Of Fight fashion label to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

McGregor who is currently preparing for his next fight with American UFC star Dustin Portier in Abu Dhabi later this month, announced his generous offer on social media while training for his fight on Sunday 24th January 2021.

Conor has already beat Portier at UFC178 in September 2014 and is training for his Octagon return even though the Dubliner announced he was retiring from the sport for the third time back in 2020.

Roots Of Fight are a media, lifestyle and apparel brand that celebrates the improbable achievements of today’s most legendary athletes, innovators, and cultural icons.

Their mission is to create high-end art, apparel, and experiences that do justice to each figure’s unique battle for greatness. Each story they tell depicts the unending fight at the root of every human triumph.

The Dublin UFC star already operate his own successful fashion label brand in the US titled “August McGregor” which he co-owns with David August. Their high-end fashion apparel collection includes a series of fashionable men’s fashion items with them launching their new denim range at the end of last year.

McGregor who is an accomplished entrepreneur also owns his own brand of whiskey, Proper No. Twelve. Which has sold over 2 million bottles across the globe.

Conor’s new sports apparel collection with Roots Of Fight includes a selection of tees, sweatpants, hoodie and sweater all priced under $100.

All profits from the sale of his fashion collection with Roots Of Fight will go to Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin that supports Children’s Health in Ireland.

You can check out and support children of Crumlin Children’s Hospital by purchasing pieces from Conor’s new collection by visiting rootsoffight.com.

