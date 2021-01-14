How to fix and treat underarm hyperpigmentation

How to fix and treat underarm hyperpigmentation. Your underarms is one of the most sensitive parts of your body. Think of it like eyelid skin. This means that it is very easy to irritate, which can lead to hyperpigmentation. And that means dark underarms.

So, we have put together some tips to help you treat your underarm hyperpigmentation. But it’s important to remember that there is no quick fix. Generally, the longer the hyperpigmentation is there, the longer it will take to treat. So, that being said, the following tips here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland focus more on minimising irritation to your underarms.

Treat Rashes First

A rash means your skin is inflamed and this could look like redness, flakiness or itchy skin. Brightening treatments will be ineffective until your rash is treated.

This inflammation could be a sign of skin condition like eczema or an allergy to a particular product. if in doubt, it’s a good idea to see a dermatologist.

Use Gentle Exfoliators

If you are one of those people who think scrubbing at your underarms will lighten them, think again. Physical pressure has absolutely no benefit to hyperpigmentation and can, in fact, worsen the problem.

Instead, switch to a gentle chemical and physical exfoliator and use it a few times a week. Lactic, glycolic or salicylic acid are effective ingredients.

Optimise Your Shaving Routine

For those of you who shave, it is important to remember to use some sort of shaving cream. Shaving without one can lead to irritation. Allow the product to sit on your skin for a few minutes to soften the hairs and make sure to use a sharp razor.

Having an allergy to nickel can also lead to hyperpigmentation. If you notice irritation to certain jewellery or your belt buckle, you could be allergic to your razor. In this case, try waxing or looking into laser hair removal.

Look At Your Deodorant

Since irritation can lead to hyperpigmentation, the first thing to do is look at the products you are using on your underarms.

Dark underarms has led to an increase in natural deodorants. As these do not stop you sweating, they are usually full of fragrance. With these plant-based ingredients, some people can find themselves allergic, which can present itself as redness and itchiness. Others can develop a rash due to excess sweating.

However, certain ingredients can also lead to a hyperpigmentation without a rash, like sodium bicarbonate. Which is a common ingredient in most natural deodorants. If you notice your underarms getting darker after using a deodorant, try switching to one without sodium bicarbonate, like Lume.

Consider Laser Or Micro Needling

All topical ingredients can be irritating. So, sometimes a procedure-based approach is the better option.

Chemical peels, laser hair removal and micro-needling can be used to treat your underarms. However, it’s important to remember that this can take multiples sessions to see any improvement. And, as your underarms can be sensitive, try not to use any home chemical peels. This is an area that is best left to the professionals.

