Beyoncé & Zac Efron top poll as inspiring celebrities

In Irish fashion news, Musician Beyoncé and actor Zac Efron have topped a poll as celebrities who most inspire body positivity.

The survey conducted by French multinational food-products corporation Danone’s yogurt brand Activia, put 39-year old Beyoncé as top of their female celebrities for empowering body acceptance.

The Texan beauty was joined on the list by fellow musician Adele, fashion model Chrissy Teigen and tennis ace, Serena Williams.

Two years ago, Beyoncé was praised for talking about the pressures she felt as a female about the way society perceived her own body. Beyoncé commented that after the birth of her first child, Blue Ivy she believed in the things society said about how her own body should look.

“I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months, and scheduled a small tour to assure I would do it. Looking back, that was crazy. I was still breastfeeding when I performed the Revel shows in Atlantic City in 2012. After the twins, I approached things very differently.” She said.

British model and spokesperson for Activia, Tess Daly also made the Top 10 with her belief that we all should be kinder to ourselves.

The 51-year-old Cheshire born presenter commented that people have sacrificed so much over the past 12 months given the Coronavirus and we need to be kinder to ourselves as well as look at all the different ways each of us can all do at improving our overall wellbeing.

Tess said” I know that when I look after my gut, I feel better for it so I am hoping to use my own experience to encourage people not to overlook it and look at the small changes you can make that will improve your gut health.”

The Greatest Showman actor, Zac Efron topped the poll as the number one celebrity to promote body positivity. He was joined by fellow celebrities including One Direction star, Harry Styles, Host of The Late Late Show in the US, James Corden as well as British body coach, Joe Wicks.

Research from the survey carried out by Activia also revealed that the body part people most love about their own body is their legs.

Sixty five percent of adult people surveyed said they feel confident in their body. Marketing Director at Activia Sarah Dossett, said: “We believe that this year people shouldn’t focus on losing their gut but learning to love it instead. We are passionate about happy guts and know the impact it can have on our overall wellbeing and in turn body positivity.

“We’re thrilled that the research has come back so strong at a time when many re-evaluate their goals and we hope that we can continue to support our customers this way.”

Top 10 Female celebrities

Beyonce – Singer

Giovanna Fletcher – Actress

Serena Williams – Tennis player

Adele – Singer

Rebel Wilson – Actress

Tess Daly – Presenter

Lizzo – Singer

Jameela Jamil – Singer

Chrissy Teigen– Fashion model

Nadia Sawalha – Actress & TV Chef

Top 10 Male celebrities

Zac Efron – Actor

Joe Wicks – Fitness TV personality

Chris Pratt – Actor

Olly Murs – Singer

James Corden – Actor & Presenter

Robbie Williams – Singer

Sam Smith – Singer

Craig David – Singer

Jonathan Van Ness – TV Personality

Harry Styles – Singer

