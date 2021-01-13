Naomi Osaka unveiled as new Louis Vuitton ambassador

In Irish fashion news, Naomi Osaka has been named as a new brand ambassador for French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

The 3 time Grand Slam singles champion as well as being the current champion of the US Open has been rolled out as one of the new faces to join the Parisian fashion label.

23-year-old Naomi Osaka who is a Japan anise tennis professional will be the new voice of this luxury fashion brand that was founded in Paris back in 1854.

Osaka is currently ranked as the world’s Number 1 Female Tennis star by the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and is the first women from Asia to ever hold the top ranking in women’s singles tennis.

Naomi who moved from Japan to New York City when she was three years of age has appeared in a recent shoot for the French fashion house which was carried out by Louis Vuitton’s luxury brand’s Artistic Director of Women’s Collections Nicolas Ghesquière, as part of their 2021 spring fashion collection campaign.

In some of the shots Osaka can be seen donning range of the latest fashion pieces to feature in the new Louis Vuitton SS2021 collection which includes a selection of stylish dresses and accessories

In a media statement announcing her ambassador appointment the Tennis ace commented that as well as tennis, fashion is one of her main passions. And there is no greater brand than the iconic fashion label that is Louis Vuitton.

Osaka said “It is such an honour to work with Nicolas – he’s a designer I admire so much and we share a mutual love of Japanese culture and style. To become a global brand ambassador is truly a dream come true for me.”

Taking to her social media account where she boasts 1.8 million followers, Naomi Osaka told her fans that ever since her 16th birthday she has received a brand new Louis Vuitton handbag.

The talented and stylish tennis star also graces the front cover of leading fashion bible Vogue’s January 2021 edition becoming the second tennis star to do so following American tennis supremo Serena Williams.

