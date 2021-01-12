Chris Hemsworth new global ambassador for Hugo Boss

Chris Hemsworth new global ambassador for Hugo Boss

In Irish fashion news, actor, Chris Hemsworth has been unveiled as the global brand ambassador for Boss brand.

The Australian actor who has already worked Hugo Boss in the past as part of their scent range, will now represent the German fashion and beauty house on a global scale starting this year.

The 37-year old actor who cut his acting teeth as part of Aussie TV soap, Home & Away has gone on to start in many Holywood blockbuster films including the Marvel series of movies.

Hemsworth will now take the reins and be the first Global Ambassador who will “face” their fashion campaigns for the next 2 years from 2021 to 2022.

In a media statement released by Hugo Boss they commented that Hemsworth epitomises a well-balanced lifestyle and was a perfect choice for them to appoint him as their first ever global ambassador. Boos see this move as a another step towards the casualisation branding of their label.

Hugo Boss which was founded in Metzingen, Germany back in 1924 are one of the world’s leading producers of luxury clothing, accessories, footwear and fragrances

Boss see this appointment of Hemsworth who is most recognisable for his character role of Thor in the Marvel films, as building worldwide consistently for their image which can be used to unify and link various product across the Hugo Boss group.

The luxury fashion house also hope this partnership with Chris Hemsworth will also create synergies will also further enhance the Hugo Boss brand appeal.

Hemsworth’s debut campaign as Global Ambassador will commence this spring 2021 and connect with Chris’s lifestyle as a passionate surfer that will be geared towards this first Hugo Boss campaign.

It is expected that this will campaign will be pursued by a joint Boss capsule collection with a focus on sustainability.

Managing Board spokesman at Hugo Boss AG, Yves Müller said in a media statement: “We are proud that, in Chris, we have been able to secure a world-class star who is a perfect fit for our Boss brand.

“Chris embodies a contemporary take of success and masculinity. Chris perfectly exemplifies the modern man of today: self-confident, authentic and approachable. His global fame will further augment the Boss brand’s desirability going forward.”

Hemsworth also added that he has been a big fan of the Hugo Boss for a long time and he is really excited to be chosen to represent them on a global scale.

Hemsworth said “Our partnership over the past few years has been absolutely brilliant. I’m very excited to be working more closely with the Boss team.”

Chris Hemsworth new global ambassador for Hugo Boss