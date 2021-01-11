Former Vogue editor André Leon Talley is new face of UGG

Former Vogue editor André Leon Talley is new face of UGG

In Irish fashion news, American fashion journalist André Leon Talley has been named as the new face of fashion brand UGG.

The 72-year old Washington born editor-at-large of Vogue in America has been revealed as the face of California based fashion house infamous for their sheepskin footwear, as well as bags, clothing, outerwear and home goods.

UGG was founded back in California in 1978 by Australian surfer Brian Smith and Doug Jensen with their goods available in over 130 countries across the world.

André Leon Talley who now resides in New York was photographed outside his house wearing the latest pair of UGG’s Neuman and Tasman styles for the brands newest ad latest campaign.

Chatting to leading international fashion and beauty magazine, Women Wear Daily (WWD)

The ex-fashion editor told them UGG contacted him and asked him to be the face of their fashion brand which he accepted as it was a “It’s a fun thing to do.”

Last September, UGG launched their ongoing series ‘Feel’ which includes well know fashion and celebrity figures and asks them to share stories of their own personal lives which they think inspires their own creativity.

André was Vogue’s fashion news director from 1983 to 1987 before being appointed their creative director in 1988 for a further 7 years .has revealed that he finds his own personal inspiration through the “arts”.

The worldwide respected fashion guru told WWD “It’s my thirst for a sense of beauty, in the arts, literature, fashion, books, movies, cinema, great directors, great actors, great musicians, painters, everything.”

Talley admitted that during the on-going Coronavirus lockdown that he likes to keep his mind occupied by reading new books and looking at different TV series.

He concluded: “One simply looks for new books or things to read or see on television. I try to read something every day from a book. I try to read several books at a time.”

You can check out the latest series of fashion footwear and goods from UGG at their on-line website at ugg.com.

Former Vogue editor André Leon Talley is new face of UGG