Why men’s wide leg trousers are new wardrobe essential

Yes, they make for a striking outfit. And, yes. They have swagger and have made an impact on the runway.

But how do you wear a pair of wide-legged trousers off the runway? If you are bored of struggling to get into your skinny jeans and want to change up your wardrobe, it’s time to embrace a pair of wide-legged trousers.Here at Men’s fashion Ireland, we will show you how.

Create Contrast

Unlike your beloved skinny jeans, wide-fit trousers draw attention to the lower half of your body. One of the biggest mistakes that people make when wearing wide-legged trousers is that they go wide everywhere else.

If you are rocking a relaxed fit on the bottom, everywhere else should be fitted. To do otherwise would make you look like you have been wearing your big brother’s clothes.

Wide trousers with a fitted top looks intentional. A loose top with loose trouser just look sloppy.

Pleats Are Your Friend

While you may think that pleated trousers belong on men who frequent bingo halls, think again. This versatile trouser style has been rescued and given a modern take by designers.

With a roomier cut and relaxed style, pleated trousers are ideal for summer dressing. And, we know what you are thinking. Why are we talking about summer in winter? well, it’s never too early or late to get your wardrobe ready for the months ahead.

Make sure your pleated trousers have a slight crop as this will ensure they feel current and modern. Keep the rest of your look simple and let your pleats be the star of your outfit.

Wear The Right Fit

The key to pulling off any fashion trend is to wear the right fit. Whoever pulls of super-skinny styles or Bowie inspired loose fits typically has a body that belongs on a runway.

However, if you move to the middle and stay with straight cuts, things are much more forgiving. As mentioned, wearing the right fit is key no matter what you wear. Or how wide you go.

When you are working with that much extra material, you need to make sure it fits right on your waist. Nobody wants to see your underwear. Make sure the trousers fit near your waist and not your hips. Otherwise, you will look like a child who got dressed up in their dad’s wardrobe.

Choose Shoes Wisely

Your shoes can make or break your outfit. And with wide-legged trousers, it’s easy to assume that your shoes will not be visible.

The wider shape of the leg will complement as wide and round toe like you would get on a pair of sneakers. Avoid pointier or narrow shoes as these could jar with the loose fabric.

Stick To Neutrals

Wide-legged trousers are a statement on their own, so there is no need to rock a bold print or colour. Instead, opt for a neutral shade like black or grey. These colours can be a great place to start if you are unsure of wide-legged trousers as they will go easily into your existing wardrobe.

Alternatively, if you are on the lookout for something more casual, try a pair of khaki or stone chinos in a relaxed cut. They look fashionable when paired with a button-down white shirt or white tee.

