Reasons to add oil cleansing to your skincare routine

Everyone knows the basics of skincare. You wash your face to get rid of dirt and other impurities. But many of us are too preoccupied to create a solid and beneficial skincare routine.

And, as many of us have busy lives and little time to ourselves, we want a skincare routine that is simple and easy to carry out. Which is where oil cleansing comes in. Want to know more? Keep reading to find out why you need to add oil cleansing to your skincare routine.

What Is Oil Cleansing?

If you are looking for an inexpensive skincare routine that doesn’t take a lot of time or have numerous steps, oil cleansing may be for you. It is the process or using clean oil to remove soiled oil and dirt from your skin.

Rooted in holistic practices, oil cleansing can unclog pores and remove dead skin and makeup. It can also help moisturise dry skin and rebalance oily skin types.

How To Do It

First things first. You need to choose what oil you will use. Some people like to mix one or two and there are many to choose from. Products like castor oil, olive oil, coconut oil, argan oil as well as almond oil are all excellent choices.

If you have dry skin, good oil options are olive and coconut oil. However, if you suffer from a lot of breakouts and acne, something like jojoba is the way to go. Argan oil has anti-aging properties and sunflower oil is great for those of you with allergies who cannot use coconut oil.

When choosing your oil, look for cold-pressed, virgin options that are free from additives and fragrances. Oils meant for your skin often state that they are made for skincare use and not cooking.

To begin, grab your oil and apply it to your skin. You will want to feel like your skin is covered but not use too much that is dripping off your chin. Also, pay attention to problem areas where your skin needs extra help. This could be your nose or chin. Remember, there is no need to be vigorous.

After cleansing with your oil, take a washcloth or warm water and wipe your face. This may be enough to get rid of the oil on its own. However, some people like to go in with their face wash to get rid of any last traces. Next, finish with some moisturiser and you’re done. While it can be done every day, leave oil cleansing to your night time routine as it will remove impurities and leave your skin hydrated and soft.

