New PrettyLittleThing by Karrueche fashion collection

In Irish fashion news, US fashion model Karrueche Tran has teamed up with PrettyLittleThing for new collaboration of activewear.

The Manchester based on-line e-tailer founded by Adam and Umar Kamani back in 2012 have partnered with the Californian beauty for a new activewear collection.

Karrueche who played Vivian Johnson in the on-line series “The Bay” has created a 62 piece fashion collection for the PrettyLittleThing which is made up of range of exciting activewear staples in a range of earthly tones which also autumn/winter tones of chocolate brown, nudes and caramel hues.

Karrueche Tran is already a popular social media celebrity with a fan base that includes nearly 10 million loyal followers on her Instagram account.

PrettyLittleThing describe Tran’s new fashion collection as a comprehensive range of clothing designed for “strong females who want to look and feel like they’re at the top of the their game”

Her fashion line fuses high performing styles with quality athleisure wear. Stand out pieces from Karrueche Tran’s new fashion collection with PrettyLittleThing include her matching sets which feature seamless leggings, sports bras as well as long sleeve tops.

Other pieces to look out for are her cycling shorts, socks, bralettes, ladies joggers, windbreakers, crop tops, zip-up jackets and sporting dresses.

In a media statement to support the launch of her new clothing line with PrettyLittleThing, the TV actress commented that it can be hard to find the motivation to work out. However, finding that cute two piece set always makes it a bit easier to want to get up and actually do it.

Karrueche said “I’ve been obsessed with brown tones this season and wanted something that was comfortable but still exudes confidence. Whether you’re running errands or lounging around at the house, this collection encourages all women to embrace their body.”

This inclusive collection caters for sizes start at XS and go all the way up to XXXL. You can check out the full PrettyLittleThing by Karrueche collection at www. PrettyLittleThing.ie.

