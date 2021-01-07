Tommy Hilfiger unveils new Fashion Frontier Challenge 2021

Tommy Hilfiger unveils new Fashion Frontier Challenge 2021

In Irish fashion news, one of the world’s leading fashion houses Tommy Hilfiger has just opened applications for their Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge

This global challenge, which is third edition by the American fashion house is aimed at supporting entrepreneurial start-up and scale-up stage businesses who are geared at developing solutions which will create a positive social impact on the fashion industry.

Since its first introduction back in 2018, the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge has handed out €350,000 to various entrepreneurs who are working and committed to driving change within their local communities.

As part of the Tommy Hilfiger sustainability program, this third round of program is aired amplify and support black, indigenous and people of colour (BIPOC) entrepreneurs who are working to advance their communities.

In a media statement released by Tommy Hilfiger, the 69-year-old fashion guru said “The Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge puts a spotlight on entrepreneurs putting their heart and soul into making a positive social impact in our industry.”

“This year, we want to showcase an even more diverse range of perspectives, ideas and communities by supporting BIPOC entrepreneurs. We have a responsibility to drive change across the fashion landscape, and I am honoured to further our commitment to inclusivity and equal representation through the upcoming Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge.”

Businesses that are interested in applying for this unique challenge are invited to submit proposals of their own projects that concentrate on building a more comprehensive fashion value-chain.

Businesses who reach the final will be expected to present their own program to a Tommy Hilfiger panel in early 2022.

As part of Tommy Hilfiger’s extension of their inclusivity policy, the US fashion house which was set up back in 1885, us inviting consumers to join in as Consumer Judges who will be part responsible in deciding this year’s finalists.

Prizes from this year’s competition have increased from previous years which will provide competition winners with help and ﬁnance to able them to expand and develop their business program. The breakdown of prizes is as follows,

A total of €200,000 awarded between winners and a chance at an additional €15,000 prize for winning the “Audience Favourite Vote”

A year-long mentorship with global Tommy Hilfiger’s internal experts

A place on the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program (ISEP)

A year-long INSEAD mentorship

Chief Executive Officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global Mr Martijn Hagman commented “While the fashion industry has taken positive steps towards becoming more inclusive and diverse, there is still more to be done.”

“Through the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, we are furthering our commitment towards representation and diversity and helping drive the changes we most want, and need, to see.”

This competition is open as of now and closes on 8th March 2021. For full details check out tommy.com for more information.

Tommy Hilfiger unveils new Fashion Frontier Challenge 2021