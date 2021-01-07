Debenhams closes Irish website because of EU tariff charges

In Irish fashion news, on-line e-tailer, Debenhams has become one of the latest fashion stores to close down their on-line stores in Ireland.

New Brexit tariffs have forced Debenhams along with other UK fashion retailers to shut down their on-line operations in the Republic of Ireland due to trade rule changes.

Debenhams, who are already in the process of liquidation removed links to their Irish Debenhams.ie website on the 24th December after an agreement was reached between the UK and EU over trading relations between the joint parties.

Debenhams have already posted a message on their .ie website stating that the company saying “ We are sorry but we are currently unable to deliver orders to the Republic of Ireland, due to uncertainty around post-Brexit trade rules. We have therefore made the difficult decision to temporarily switch off Debenhams.ie.”

Other fashion retailers are suffering similar experiences due to the impact of new tariff rules regarding the export of fashion goods and accessories from their United Kingdom depots.

The BRC (The British Retail Consortium) have stated that 50 or so of their members now face possible tariffs re the exporting of goods following the agreement of the Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA).

In a media statement released by Trade Policy Adviser for The British Retail Consortium, he said “We appreciate that the rules of origin in the TCA were designed to be facilitative on trade in goods, but we need a solution which genuinely reflects the needs of UK-EU supply and distribution chains for goods,”

“We are working with members on short-term options and are seeking dialogue with the Government and the EU on longer-term solutions to mitigate the effects of new tariffs.”

Due to this new agreement, other fashion retailers who trade across the island of Ireland like TK Maxx and John Lewis have also halted deliveries to Northern Ireland because of uncertainty over the new Irish Sea trading agreement.

Another causality of this new arrangement is respected British High Street retailer, M&S who are also experiencing difficulties to stock their Irish stores. One of the many problem M&S are encountering is that lots of their products that are sold in the Republic of are sourced in the UK.

In a statement released by M&S, they said : “Following the UK’s recent departure from the EU, we are transitioning to new processes and it is taking a little longer for some of our products to reach our stores.”

“We’re working closely with our partners and suppliers to ensure customers can continue to enjoy the same great range of products.”

