Emma Heming Willis launching Cocobaba in America

In Irish fashion news, fashion model and actress, Emma Heming Willis is set to launch her beauty and body care brand Cocobaba in the United States in the next few weeks.

The British -American actress who is married to American actor Bruce Willis already runs her successful body care brand across Europe and has now decided to bring it state side in January 2021.

The working mother of 2 children (Evelyn and Mabel) launched her beauty label back in 2016 now believes the time is right to share her beauty products and secrets with women in the US.

Emma first found fame at the age of 16 when she won a search for a Super Model competition on breakfast TV in the UK back in 1991.

Since then she has gone on to walk the runway for many leading fashion labels including Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Valentino and Cristian Dior.

Hemming Willis who was born and raised in London, founded her beauty label Cocobaba after having her first child with the products she developed designed to help women with their stretch marks.

Emma will now expand her brand in the US market, with the introduction of her body scrub, body oil and butter mousse that will be available in America.

This vegan friendly product range has been dermatologically tested and excludes the inclusion of any silicone, parabens and mineral oils.

Talking about her Cocobaba line which carries the slogan “ No one deserves mothering more than a mom” Emma commented that she was genetically prone to stretch marks and I didn’t see any beauty products available at the time that could help her sooth and reduce her own stretch marks.

Emma then turned to an old family tradition of applying coconut oil that was a favourite of both her mother and grandmother and was astounded by the results

.She added “I want moms to have that bit of luxury. You know, being a mom is tough. It’s hard to juggle, and self-care just goes to the wayside when you’re a new mom. I’m really just wanting to nurture these moms.”

You can check out Emma’s full collection of skincare products at the Cocobaba website www.cocobaba.com.

