Liza Koshy unveils her own Fabletics collection

In Irish fashion news, TV personality and influencer Liza Koshy has teamed up with Fabletics for her own selection of activewear fashion collection.

The 24-year-old Texan born star unveiled her first activewear collection in partnership with Fabletics that dropped on the 1st January 2021.

Fabletics, who are part of the TechStyle Fashion Group, first started trading back in 2013. Situated in California, Fabletics are popular e-commerce online subscription fashion retailer that designs and sell high quality men and women’s athleisure as well as footwear and accessories,

Multi-talented Koshy first rose to fame on American social networking short-form video hosting service Vine back in 2013. Moving from there, Liza gained popularity as a leading YouTube as well as starring in Netflix’s “Work It” and as host of Nickelodeon’s revival of “Double Dare.”

The popular social media star and influencer has gained millions of fans in the past eight years that includes over 17 million followers across her Instagram and YouTube sites.

Liza Koshy’s debut collection with Fabletics is designed around her versatility and functionality. Pieces from her new line include a adaptable zip jacket along with a reversible sports bra and adjustable pants which is designed with big pockets for holding digital devices like phones safely.

Shades of bright neon, tie-dye and zebra print are evident in Liza’s new Fabletics collection that cater for sizes starting at XXS that go up to 4X in size. Pieces from her new range are individually named after people who has empowered her in her life’s journey. These include mom Jean Carol and her sister.

Talking about her new collaboration with Fabletics, Liza said “I’ve always loved designing,” “I’ve always loved stepping into roles and characters. What helps you do that is what you’re wearing, the costume that you’re wearing, and the confidence that comes with it.”

As a runner, I’ve a big fan of Fabletics own practical approach to activewear. I personally believe that pocketless pants are made by the devil, and Fabletics puts pockets practically everywhere,”

You can check out Liza’s new activewear fashion collection now at fabletics.co.uk.

