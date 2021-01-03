Safe ways to help you clean your favourite jewellery pieces

Safe ways to help you clean your favourite jewellery pieces

There comes a point when we don’t recognise our favourite jewellery pieces due to all the build-up. You might be looking for your old necklace and find that it has embraced the ‘old’ part of that phrase.

When this happens, it’s time to break out the cleaning supplies and give your jewellery some much-needed TLC. Thankfully, you don’t need any special cleaning equipment to make your favourite accessories look brand new. In fact, you probably have what you need laying around the house. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland for 5 of the easiest ways to bring your old jewellery back to life.

What You Need

Dirty Jewellery

Bowl

Baking Soda

Water

Antibacterial Soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Vinegar

Clean Clothes

Baking Soda & Water

Place your jewellery in a bowl of water and baking soda. Let it soak for a few minutes and rinse under water.

Antibacterial Cleaner

Pour some drops of your favourite antibacterial cleaner into a glass bowl. Add your jewellery and let it sit for a few minutes. Any build up on your jewellery should begin to fall off and settle at the bottom of the bowl.

Take your jewellery out of the bowl and rinse under cold water. Dry with a clean cloth and you’re done.

Soap & Water

For jewellery that is easily scratched, scrub them in soap and water with a soft toothbrush to get off any grim and dirt. Don’t forget to rinse and dry with a soft cloth.

Toothpaste

For those jewellery pieces that are not gold or silver, use toothpaste. Take a soft bristle toothbrush and some toothpaste and work it into every inch of your jewellery. Rinse and dry with a soft cloth.

Vinegar

This hack is perfect for those pure silver pieces you love. Simply soak your jewellery in ½ cup of white vinegar and two tablespoons of baking soda for at least two hours. Rinse under some cold water and dry using a soft cloth.

Safe ways to help you clean your favourite jewellery pieces