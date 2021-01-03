How to incorporate colour into your winter wardrobe

Not everyone is obsessed with colour. However, wearing black and dark colours over again can become boring.

So how do you get the best of both worlds? Still wear dark colours while embracing colour? Keep reading here at Men’s fashion Ireland to find out how to incorporate different hues into your winter wardrobe.

Know Your Skin Tone

Finding the right colours to wear is all about your skin tone. If you have fair skin, dark colours tend to work better and try to avoid anything too pale. Olive skin tone? Get rid of anything too green or yellow that is close to your skin colour. But other than that, go wild. Dark skin tone? You can wear anything you want. The darker the skin, the easier it is to pull off colour.

But it’s important to remember that none of these rules are set in stone. It’s just as important to get out of your comfort zone and try new things.

Be Careful With Coordination

Bright colours tend to pop when worn with shades of black and white. This means that you may need to think twice about reaching for your favourite black jeans.

Instead, opt for wearing grey or navy trousers. this will help to create contrast between the more vibrant hues.

And Materials

Wearing the right colour is about substance as well as appearance. Man-made materials like polyester take colour and print more vividly. However, louder is not always better.

Natural fibers like cotton appear less harsh when dyed and can add depth that softens your look.

Dress For The Season

Now. We do not mean packing away your shorts come wintertime. But, as nights get dark, so should your wardrobe. Some people may be able to get away with wearing bright yellow in October. But a far easier move is to wear more subdued shade of your favourite colours.

For example, if red is one of your go-to summer colours, then burgundy is a great colour to transition into.

Start Small

We are big fans of the ‘all-black’ look and can understand how hard it is to bring colour into your wardrobe. So, start small. You do not have to bring a lot of colour into your wardrobe all at once. That could quickly lead to a fashion disaster.

If you want to embrace some colour, do it through your shoes and accessories. Khaki and mustard may not be for everyone, but a camel or brown coat is universally flattering. Not to mention, colourful trainers can lift anyone’s mood.

