Fashion trends to watch out for this Spring 2021

This year, fashion brands have strayed from their usual in-person runways to give us digital alternatives due to Covid-19. However, even with this new format, their designs were still spectacular.

And have giving us a taste of the trends that we can see dominating the Spring of 2021. From colourful clothing to dramatic shoulders, here at Teenage fashion Ireland we show you some of the biggest trends to add to your wardrobe for Spring 2021.

Oversized Trousers

When you spend 8 hours a day on Zoom calls, you sometimes require more than a fun top. Although a comfortable chair is a good place to start, easy-to-wear trousers are also an essential.

The oversized trousers that are being designed at Louis Vuitton and Stella McCartney tick that box. With maximum room factor, their trousers reflect the fashion industry’s revival of the 80s. And they guarantee that, wherever you walk or run to, you will always look dramatic and stylish.

Stylish Sweats

One of the season’s most anticipated debut’s Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada spoke about creating their new uniform.

A blend of Prada’s full skirt shapes and Simon’s graphic tendencies, their sweats feel perfect for the present. Brands like Balenciaga and Rodarte have produced playful takes on knitwear.

Fantastical Fashion

Fantastical fashion has made its return to Earth with honest clothing. However, they are not without their colour and print. Dries Van Noten has long advocated for eccentric clothing. And fashion superstars like Molly Goddard and Matty Bovan have gotten on board with printed denim and over-the-top knitwear.

So, this spring, why not retire the basic beige and medium wash jeans for something more fun.

Second Skin

Those of us who have not taken to wearing sweats during lockdown have opted for stretchy second skin fabrics when stuck at home. Designers like Rick Owens and Thebe Magugu have cut knitwear that hugs your body. however, power houses like Charlotte Knowles, Ottolinger and LaQuan Smith have continued to experiment with mesh.

Sharp Shoulders

We know that big shoulders are nothing new. However, they will reach dramatic height in the spring months of next year. The likes of Balmain and Balenciaga have adorned their runways with gigantic shoulders while Maison Margiela have offered a softer approach on this silhouette that will cut the chaos of this world.

