Charlotte Casiraghi stars in her first Chanel campaign

In Irish fashion news, Chanel have unveiled their first advertisement to feature Charlotte Casiraghi.

Casiraghi who has previously featured in campaigns for Italian fashion house, Gucci and French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent is the newest member of the Chanel brand ambassador team.

The 34-year-old beauty is the daughter of Caroline, Princess of Hanover, and Stefano Casiraghi with Charlotte being the 11th in line to the throne of Monaco.

Casiraghi is captured on camera promoting Chanel’s new Spring fashion 2021campaign which was snapped by Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and shot in Charlotte’s hometown of Monaco.

The French fashion house revealed that Charlotte would join the Chanel team back in December. The royal star would be teaming up with the likes of American actress Kristen Stewart, French actress Marion Cotillard as well as Lily-Rose Depp as part of the new Chanel ambassador team. .

The pictorial setting for the new shoot involving Charlotte include La Vigie, which is a villa located near Roquebrune-Cap-Martin which was rental favourite of the now deceased Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld who was a long-time acquaintance and friend of Charlotte’s mother Princess Caroline of Monaco.

Charlotte who is granddaughter of legendary American film actress Grace Kelly, also has a love for houses and is the Honorary President of Jumping International de Monte-Carlo.

Chanel was founded in Paris back in 1910 and today is owned by Alain Wertheimer and Gérard Wertheimer who are grandchildren of the late Pierre Wertheimer who was a business partner with label founder Coco Chanel.

Commenting on Chanel’s new Spring 2021 collection, Charlotte describes it as the ideal female wardrobe. Casiraghi said, “It was so pleasing to wear the collection for the shoot, and I got very emotional doing it at La Vigie, a house on a hill overlooking Monaco, which is full of history for me, as it’s Karl’s old house.”

