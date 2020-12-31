Ireland retail suffers another hit due to COVID-19 restrictions

In Irish fashion news, retail in Ireland has been thrown in to chaos yet again with the government forcing non-essential retailers to close their doors again due to new Coronavirus restrictions.

As the New Year is about to ring in there are thousands of disappointed non-essential retailers who will be counting the cost of new government rules that has forced them to close as Ireland sees a surge in Coronavirus cases.

Although Ireland has one of the lowest cases of infection in Europe, the Irish government have moved quickly to try and contain the spread of the virus by closing down all non-essential retailers across the Republic of Ireland.

In the past week, Ireland has seen an unprecedented surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases which The Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Mr Micheal Martin believes must be contained if Ireland is to try and control the spread across the county.

In an address by The Taoiseach. Mr Marin said he believes the new strain of the virus which UK official believe is up to 70% more transmissible, than the original virus is spreading a lot quicker thus fuelling the current surge which is dangerously threatening to overrun the Irish health service.

Mr Martin said “It is spreading at a rate that has surpassed the most pessimistic models available to us,” he said in a televised address. “The situation is extremely serious.”

These new restrictions overrule previous Irish government imposed on the 22nd December which seen bars and restaurants also forced to shut along with travel restrictions around the county.

However, last Wednesday Mr Martin under the advice of NPHET (Irish National Public Health Emergency Team) unveiled new restrictions which banned home visits to zero ahead of this New Year Eve celebrations.

Irish non-essential retail are not the only ones to suffer as school children retuning to the classrooms after the festive break have been put back until the 11th January 2021.

The Republic of Ireland is expected to remain in Level 5 restrictions for a period of 30 days while the government tries to contain the spread of the virus across the county. People will be restricted to travelling no more than 5 kilometres from their homes unless for work or other essential travel duties.

In what has already been an unprecedented year for Irish retail with lots of retailers now on the verge of collapse, on-line fashion retail has seen a huge increase in sales with shoppers forced to shop on-line for fashion clothing, accessories and goods.

This week, the Republic of Ireland reported a record new number of cases with over 90,000 cases of infection reported since records started along with over 2,200 deaths.

