M&S expanding their Goodmove activewear collection

In Irish fashion news, High Street and on-line fashion retailer, Marks & Spencer have announced they are broadening their Goodmove women’s activewear range in 2021 to now both menswear and kidswear.

M&S which was founded in Leeds in the UK back in 1884, are now switching their full attention to activewear for the whole family.

Since the start of the Coronavirus Pandemic, fashion retailers like M&S have seen over half of their audience switch over to activewear as their preferred choice of every day sustainable clothing wear.

M&S’s own finding reveal that 80% of their customers see wellness and fitness as their top priorities in the year ahead which ties in with M&S’s own decision to introduce Men and children’s activewear in 2021.

Since its launch earlier this year, Goodmove activewear for women has seen a surge in demand from women looking for quality clothing to work out in as well as remaining stylish and comfy throughout the day.

Some of the best-selling items in the Goodmove activewear collection are their Go Move Ladies black leggings that sold over fifteen thousand units in 2020.

Wearers praise their ergonomically designed fit that are designed to flatter and come in a quick-drying fabric with a handy phone pocket.

M&S will be increasing their Goodmove product ranges from next month with high quality printed leggings expected to fly off the shelves and be one of their best sellers for 2021.

In a media statement released by Jill Stanton who is Director for Womenswear and Kidswear at M&S, she said “2020 has cemented activewear as a staple in our wardrobes – we’ve worn it not just to workout but to work as well.”

By expanding Goodmove into men’s and kid’s we want to continue to drive growth through a stylish and relevant product offer.”

“Fabric quality and innovation remain at the heart of the range, from quick-dry fabrics to blackout leggings, which is part of what makes it such great value. During the pandemic lots of us got active outdoors with family and friends and our new offer is perfect for continuing that trend.”

The Goodmove menswear collection is expected to provide a comprehensive range of men’s activewear which with new lines launching in 2021 that will be extended throughout the year.

For full details on M&S’s Goodmove activewear collection check out their website at www.marksandspencer.com/ie.

