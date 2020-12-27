Stylish ways to wear ladies shawls this winter

Tis the season to pull out all of your winter essentials. We are talking about cute beanie hats to your favourite pair of boots. And even shawls.

And if you think that a shawl can be boring, we are here to prove you wrong. Your winter wardrobe needs a shawl.

Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out how you can wear and tie your shawl this winter.

Scarf

This may be the classy way to wear your shawl. Throw it over the nape of your neck with one end longer than the other. Bring around the other side and adjust so that both sides are of equal length. Now, you’ve got a scarf.

You can do the same with blanket scarves or short shawls.

Cinch Your Waist

Do you struggle to find the time to put together a stylish look? Or maybe you need to hide a crease top you didn’t get to iron. That’s okay. You can simply cover it up with your shawl.

Drape it over your shoulders and use a belt to cinch it in at your waist. Layer with your favourite coat and you are all set. It doesn’t just make your waist look snatched, but makes for a very chic look.

Use It As A Top

This tip helps you to double up your shawl and use it as a top. Wrap it so that the entire shawl covers the front. Then, take the two ends and tie a knot at the back.

If you are feeling adventurous, you can go for a bareback style. Although, you might want to wait for the weather to get a bit warmer.

Add Boho Touch To Casualwear

You’ve got the basic top and a pair of skinny jeans. But how do you turn your basic outfit into a stylish one? Just throw on a humble shawl. It is also perfect for protecting you from the cold when your favourite knitwear is in the wash.

Go for shawls in neutral colour so that they blend easily into your existing wardrobe.

Go Asymmetrical

With just some simple tricks, it is not that hard to look super stylish. Wear a tailored skirt with your favourite top, drape your shawl in a loose wrap over your shoulders and carry a top-handle bag. Throw on a pair of sunglasses and you are ready to take on the world.

