Ways to accessorise your little black dress this season

A little black dress is a wardrobe staple that everyone should own. It can be worn on many different occasions and is extremely versatile.

But after wearing it so many times, how do you keep your LBD looking fresh and exciting? With the right accessories, of course. keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to find out how to jazz up any little black dress with your favourite accessories.

Get The Right Dress First

Every person should have a little black dress that goes with their personal style. Whether you prefer more refined looks, or you live for bohemian fashion, the right black dress in the right fabric can be accessorised for any occasion.

To make the most out of your LBD, choose a classic style that can be updated with the right accessories. Ones that are midi in length or fall just to the knee are the most versatile and can be worn day or night. A wrap dress tends to flatter most body shapes and figure-hugging styles are perfect for more formal occasions.

Get a LBD in a fabric like satin or crepe as it will be the perfect blank canvas for your accessories. However, if you want to go more bohemian, details like lace or fringe may work better.

The Best Accessories

The accessories that you choose will obviously depend on the occasion. if it’s formal and calls for bells and whistles, it means you can add as much or little jewellery as you like. However, it’s always a good idea to not go overboard. Stick to one or two pieces to avoid wearing accessories that do not suit each other.

Look at your dress and see what features jump out at you. Is it the material it’s made from? Or perhaps it has an edgy silhouette or shape? Sleek jewellery will always look better with an asymmetrical dress as oppose to a lace one.

Something as simple as a little black dress can get lost in too many accessories. So, start by wearing something you have your heart set on. Maybe you have a favourite necklace or pair of earrings?

How to choose the right accessories for your little black dress