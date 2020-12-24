How conditioner can lead to healthier looking hair

If you are suffering from dry, lifeless hair that needs some TLC and moisture, you need to know about leave-in conditioners.

If you are curious about what they are and how to use them, keep on reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland to find out how to make your hair look more healthier using conditioner.

What Is Leave In Conditioner?

Between hair dryers, curling irons, hair straighteners, using the wrong towels and pillowcases, brushing too much or bad dye-jobs, your hair goes through a lot. So, can you really blame it for being a little dry?

Leave-in conditioner is an optional step after washing and conditioning your hair. As the name suggests, you leave it in your hair and don’t wash it out. It offers the same level of moisture and heat-protecting properties as your normal conditioner.

Who Benefits The Most?

Well, in short: every hair type. Leave-in conditioner can give you a boost of hydration as well as protect against sun damage, pollution and heat damage.

Of course, not every formula is created equally, and it may take some time to find the right one for you. Some formulas target specific areas. But essentially, there are leave-in conditioners for every hair type. Although, with the extra hydration boost, dry and curly hair types may benefit more from using a leave-in.

What Formula Should You Look For?

This depends on your hair type. If you have naturally fine hair, a lightweight spray or foam can leave your hair feeling silky and smooth.

If you have dry and over-processed hair, you may benefit from a creamy formula that will give you much-needed hydration. For colour-treated hair, sulfate formulas are the way to go.

Generally, there are some things you can look out for. Vitamins, oils, antioxidants, and botanical extracts can be incredibly beneficial for your hair.

When To Apply

Right after you shower and not while you are still in there. Since you don’t need to rinse out this product, you can simply apply it to wet hair and let your strands absorb it. When applying it, focus on the ends and middle part of your hair. Applying too close to your roots can result in them becoming greasy looking. You can brush it through with a detangling brush for even distribution. However, for all you people with curly hair, just scrunch it in to keep your curls intact.

