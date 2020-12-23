New The North Face x Gucci collection of fashion

In Irish fashion news, international fashion labels, The North Face and Gucci have collaborated for a new collection which is seen as a celebration of their history and heritage.

Their new fashion range caters for both for men and women and includes a collection of shoes, accessories, luggage along with outdoor equipment of sleeping bags and tents which are a speciality of The North Face.

Their ready to wear collection includes fine goose-feather down padded coats along with his and hers bomber jackets, vests and a range of jumpsuits shirts and skirts.

Outerwear designs and equipment are founded on original designs from The North Face glancing back to the Seventies.

This line-up includes quilted jackets, skirts, nylon shirts Windbreakers, chemise dresses; T-shirts; sweatshirts along with a fleece jacket.

This unique partnership between the Italian (Gucci) and American (The North Face) fashion apparel houses has been three months in the making with it set to be available in early January 2021.

Founded back in California, America back in 1968, The North Face are synonymous for their high quality clothing, footwear, and outdoor equipment.

Fashion label Gucci was founded in Florence in Italy by Guccio Gucci in 1921. Today they are recognised as one of the leading high-end luxury producers of ready to wear fashion goods and accessories as well as cosmetics and fragrances.

The new The North Face x Gucci Collection falls in line with both brand’s own commitment to sustainability. Packaging including paper and cardboard are sourced from sustainably managed forest sources which also uses uncoated paper which is fully recyclable.

The new The North Face x Gucci Collection is expected to make its debut in Beijing on Tuesday 29th December 2020.

A limited selection of The North Face x Gucci pieces are also expected to be available to buy exclusively at gucci.com.

