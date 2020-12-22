Next collaborate with Olympian Denise Lewis

In Irish fashion news, high street and on-line retailer Next have teamed up with Olympian Denise Lewis for a new activewear fashion line.

The British multinational fashion retailer, which was founded back in 1864, have partnered with Olympic Gold Medallist Denise Lewis for a new spring fashion activewear range which is due to drop at the end of this month.

The collection which has been designed for “the gym of life” includes a selection of high-performance essential clothing with a modest range of sports bras, sweaters hoodies and leggings with sizes ranging from XS up to XXL.

This Next X Denise Lewis collection are designed to cater for all types of daily workouts with each garment constructed using breathable material which come in a range of printed and plain designs. One key element of this new activewear fashion range is that it is designed to keep the body cool during workouts. Other features include side pockets to keep your valuables safe.

With comfort being an intricate part of each design, the leggings range are sweat-proof designed to provide adequate shape and lift to the legs during workouts.

The sneaker collection comes in four colours which features a moulded heel that are designed to stop inner or outer pronation.

48-year old Denise Lewis who has four children has spent months putting pieces from her new activewear collection with Next, through its paces.

Talking about her new activewear collection Lewis said,” As a mother of four, it was also important that my new range, empathised with busy women and mums on the go,”

“What I love about activewear is that it’s easy. It doesn’t matter what time of the day I put it on. It’s simple. I can go to the gym, I can pick up the kids from school. It’s just comfortable and I feel good in it,”

The new Next x Denise Lewis activewear collection will be available on line from Wednesday 30th December 2020 at next.ie.

