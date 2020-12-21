Google now offering virtual makeup testing

In Irish fashion news, Google now offers users the chance to virtually try on makeup. The internet search engine giant, which was founded in California back in 1998, are making virtual makeup testing a reality where consumers will now be allowed to test various makeup looks from different leading cosmetic brands on a wider scale.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the sale of cosmetics and beauty products has increased dramatically with virtual makeup testing now seen as the “must-have” tool in the beauty sector.

However, this isn’t a first for this type of service with many other companies like Maybelline and NYX Cosmetics being just other beauty organisations to offer the service to their users.

COVID has thrown up many challenges to the beauty sector with people unable to visit stores due to shut down and restrictions and the beauty industry seems to be ahead of the curve in offers clients to test their products remotely.

In 2020 fashion sales have been out stripping in-store sales purchases of fashion and accessory goods on a 5-1 scale with on-line shopping seen as the safest and quickest way to buy goods off the net.

Google now have entered the arena and are offering users the opportunity to try and test beauty products from various beauty and cosmetic companies before they buy.

The on-line multinational technology company that specialises in Internet-related services and products have teamed up with ModiFace and Perfect Corp in the US in to offer users the opportunity to virtually test textures and shades of beauty products like eyeshadow and lipsticks from leadings brands like MAC Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury and L’Oréal.

Google have also cleverly built-in product suggestions that will offer users beauty tips and recommendations from other specialists in the area of fashion and beauty.

Some beauty experts see this new way of shopping for beauty and cosmetics negating the use of “in-store” beauty testing in the future.

