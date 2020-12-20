How to build the perfect ladies wardrobe capsule in 2021

The fashion world is often buzzing with the words ‘capsule wardrobe’ – a compact wardrobe that has only the essentials to save you time and money.

Perhaps many of you lost your job this year due to COVID 19 and need to save as much money as possible. Or maybe you are sick of looking at all the deliveries you’ve gotten during lockdown due to boredom and need to stop buying clothes.

A capsule wardrobe can be a solution to everyone’s fashion woes. Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out the best trends to add to your 2021 wardrobe for a timeless look.

Penny Loafers

The first essential of any wardrobe must be some loafers. It is an enduring classic that has been around for almost a century. And not many fashion pieces can boast the same mileage as the humble loafer. Although it was originally for men, the penny loafer has made its way into women’s wardrobes.

You can play up the masculinity of this shoe by wearing it with oversized tailoring. But if you are after something a little more feminine, there are some loafers out there that are the perfect finishing touch to floral dresses, denim, and everything in between.

The New Clutch

While the usual clutch bag is something of a staple, it has gotten a bit of a modern makeover for 2021. Enter the grab bag. It is an oversized clutch that has been designed to tuck discreetly under your arm or in the crook of your elbow.

While the clutch has been something of an evening bag, 2021’s designs means it will go with everything, no matter the occasion.

Sweats…But Luxe

It’s fair to say that 2020 has had a massive impact on how we dress. Whether you have just returned to work or your office is at home for the next while, comfort has been the number one priority for a lot of people. Including the most stylish fashion fans.

Enter luxe sweats. They are the new wardrobe must-haves that top designers like Tom Ford are even putting their spin on this trend. While some may be sick of sweats at this stage, styled with the right accessories and simple tank top they can look effortless.

Blazer

Is it surprising that this iconic piece of fashion is on the list? The blazer has gone from corporate essential to a capsule wardrobe must-have. And paired with denim, it will be a truly hi/low mix to add to your wardrobe.

Embellishments

The modern way to wear your jewellery is in abundance. Why save it for a rainy day when you can use it to elevate the most basic of looks. Layer your chokers and chains. Wear multiple earrings and studs at once. Don’t let your accessories languish in your jewellery box. They were made to be worn and admired.

New Jeans

After a lifetime of trying to wrestle our bodies into a pair of skinny jeans, they are out! Consider high-rise and straight-legged styles your new denim favourite for your wardrobe.

