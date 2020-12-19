Ways to tell the difference between oily and dehydrated skin

It’s hard to figure out your skin type without going to a professional. And this means that many of us go misdiagnosed and end up using the wrong products.

A main problem is that many people think they have oily skin when really, they are dehydrated. Unsure of the difference? here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland we will show you.

What Is Dehydrated Skin?

Despite what you believe, dehydrated skin is not overly dry. It can be oily, combination or normal skin that is lacking water and feels tight. Dehydrated skin is condition where your skin lack water content but may still produce oil.

This oil production can be your skin trying to compensate for the lack of moisture. Which is why you may think you have oily skin when it’s really dehydrated.

Those with acne-prone or oily skin are more likely to suffer from dehydration as they often use harsh products to get rid of oil. Which strip the skin’s moisture barrier.

How To Spot Dehydrated Skin?

Does your skin look dull? Feel tight? Do you have increased texture and sensitivity or dark under eye circles? These could be tell-tale signs of dehydrated skin.

But, as we’ve said, it’s also possible to have oily skin. So, how do you know if you are oily or dehydrated?

First, check to see how your skin feels. If it feels tight, it may be dry while oily skin feels greasy all over.

Next, look at your pores. We all have visible pores. But their size and how often they get clogged can tell you a lot about your skin. Typically, large pores around your nose indicates oily skin. While people with drier skin types have small pores that feel tight.

Think about how many times you moisturise. While you should be moisturising even if you have oily skin, you may not need to do it as often as dry skin types.

And if you are still confused, remember this tip. Oily skin types will produce oil all over, with the T-zone being most affected. If you notice oil production in certain areas after exfoliating or using a skin scrub, this could be a sign that your skin is irritated.

How To Tackle Dehydrated Skin?

Having dehydrated skin may mean you need to switch up your skincare routine. Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and apply a hyaluronic acid before your moisturiser. This will help to replenish the moisture levels in your skin. You can also try an overnight mask or massage in a face oil.

In terms of lifestyle, I’m afraid you may need to cut back on alcohol and caffeine as this can make dehydrated skin worse.

