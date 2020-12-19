New Coach and Keith Haring x Disney collection

In Irish fashion news, luxury fashion brand Coach have teamed up with Disney for a new accessory line inspired by 1890’s art and graffiti artist Keith Harding.

American owned fashion label Coach have created their own accessory collection using Mickey Mouse drawings created by New York artist Keith Haring who passed away in 1990.

The result being a fabulous and stylish limited edition Disney collection from Coach.

The Keith Haring x Disney collection includes both apparel and accessories which features sweaters printed with Keith Haring’s original artwork along with a selection of ladies bags that come complete topped with Mickey Mouse ears.

Coach describes the artwork used in their new collection as “Reimagined within the collection, Haring’s illustrations of Mickey Mouse uniquely illuminate his philosophy as an artist—his belief that art should be for everyone, and the tension between originality and pop culture his work often explored.”

Coach which is owned by Tapestry was founded in Manhattan, America back in 1941. Today they recognised as one of the world’s leading luxury design house that specialise in ladies handbags, luggage and accessories as well as ready to wear fashion. .

The American fashion house unveiled pieces from their new collection which features a host of recognised faces who will front their campaign. These include fashion model, Kaia Gerber, Disney channel actor, Cole Sprouse, Chinese fashion model, Xiao Wen Ju, and American entertainer Myles O’Neal.

The shoot for the promotion of the new collection were snapped by international acclaimed photographer Alessandro Simonetti who reinvents the energy of downtown New York during the 1980s, where Keith Haring created his art.

In a media statement by Stuart Vevers who is Creative Director at Coach, he commented that some of the best design comes from the most unlikely juxtapositions and this cultural clash and this Mickey Mouse and Keith Haring collection brings is very joyous.

Stuart continued” Ahead of its time when it was first made, this art feels so timely today as we can celebrate and appreciate the diverse work of great creators whoever they may be, without social boundaries.”

As an introduction to the collection, Coach will also launch the Disney Mickey Mouse x Coach Exploratorium which is an interactive digital experience where customers can watch exclusive videos featuring some of the stars of the campaign.

The new Disney Mickey Mouse x Coach Exploratorium will launch globally early next month on the 4th January 2021.

