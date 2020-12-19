How to choose the right glasses for your face shape

You are after getting your eyes tested and now it’s time to choose some sick and stylish frames. After all, as well as ensuring you can see properly, your glasses can also be a fashion accessory. But why do the ones that look attractive on the display never look good on you?

Well, it could have to do with your face shape. This plays quite a big role in how your glasses will look. But to determine the best frames for you, you need to know your face shape. Pull your hair back and look straight ahead in the mirror. Knowing your face shape will make getting the right frames for you so much easier. Here at Teenage fashion Ireland we will show you.

Oval

This face shape is considered to be ideal because of the balance of the features. To maintain this balance, choose frames that are as wide as the broadest part of your face.

Heart

If the bottom of your face is narrower than the top third, you more than likely have a heart-shape face.

To reduce the appearance of a wide forehead, choose frames that are wider at the bottom. Thin or lightly coloured frames that have an airy appearance are also great choices to balancing out your face.

Oblong

An oblong face is longer than it is wide and has a long and straight cheek line. To make your face appear shorter and balance out your features, try wearing frames with more depth than width.

Decorative or contrasting frames will also add width to your face.

Square

Got a strong jawline and forehead? Congratulation. You’ve got a square shaped head. To make your head look longer and soften the angles, try narrow frames or ones that have more width than depth. Narrow oval shapes work great too.

Diamond

Diamond face shapes have narrow foreheads and jawlines, with big and broad cheeks. And they are the rarest face shape.

To highlight your eyes and soften them cheekbones, go for frames that have distinct brow lines. Frames that have oval shapes also look great.

Round

If your face has curved lines with the width and length the same proportions, you have a round face shape. To make it look more angular, you need to make it look longer and thinner. Try angular narrow frames to lengthen your face and take away some of the round shape.

Frames with a clear bridge or rectangular frames that are wide are also good choices. The biggest takeaway here is to avoid rounded frames. This will only emphasise the roundness of your face.

Base-Down Triangle

A base-down triangle face shape has a narrow forehead and wider cheeks and jaw. To add some width and emphasis the narrow parts of your face, try getting frames that are heavy on colour and detailing. Cat-eye frames are also a great choice and can look very trendy.

