Lil’ Kim & PrettyLittleThing collaborate for new collection

In Irish fashion news, UK fashion e-tailer, PrettyLittleThing have teamed up with musician Lil’ Kim for a new fashion collection.

Kimberly Denise Jones (AKA) Lil’ Kim has teamed up with the Manchester based retailer for a new fashion range which they hope will inspire Lil’s legion of fans.

According to PrettyLittleThing, their new collab with Lil’Kim is dedicated to “championing inclusivity” and will cater for different sizes for both side of the Atlantic with UK sizes coming in at between 4 up to 30 and American sizes ranging from 0 up to size 26.

The new Lil’ Kim X PrettyLittleThing fashion range according to the company is depicted as “dropping in confidence” with barely-there sheer separates and “curve clinging” silhouettes with high leg bodies, ruched leggings, and all-in-ones.

Lovers of prints won’t be disappointed either as Lil’Kim’s fashion collection includes a range of both snake and animal prints along with faux fur pieces.

In a media statement released by the 46 – year old New York rapper, Lil’ Kim commented that one of the things she loves about the PrettyLittleThing fashion label is they (PLT) are able to make beautiful clothing at affordable prices.

The American star also believes that her new collection has a little bit of herself in each design. Lil’ Kim said “I just wanted to stay true to the PLT aesthetic and show everyone that I’m a real stylist and visionary. This whole collection was designed by me and I’m super proud of that.”

The collection itself is variable and includes a range of PVC party wear garments as well as faux fur, bodysuits, vinyl leggings and bodycon dresses.

CEO of PrettyLittleThing, Umar Kamani commented that its has become a dream come true to be to be working with such an iconic music star.

Umar said” I’ve been a huge fan of Kim for years and after her performance at our New York Fashion Week show I knew she would be the perfect fit to launch our party-wear collection. She has worked so closely with our Design team bringing her version to life, recreating some of her most iconic looks which I know her fans will recognise

The new Lil’ Kim X PrettyLittleThing collection includes over 60 items and are available to buy now at prettylittlething.com.

