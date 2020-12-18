How to style ladies leather jackets this winter 2021

Even though we have passed the milestone of Christmas Day there are still a few cold months to navigate before Spring hits.

As we approach the New Year, cool outer layering is a must to maintain any decent fashionable look. Enter the old reliable leather jacket look that has kept ladies of all ages looking cool for decades.

As a real winter please, the ladies leather jacket look can be styled in so many different ways for so many different age groups. You don’t have to be that young teen chic to look stylish in a leather jacket.

Here at Ladies fashion Ireland, we are going to show you a few quick ways to dress your leather jacket this winter.

What is a leather jacket?

The leather jacket is a jacket-length coat normally worn over the of other clothing that is made from tanned hide of different various animals.

It’s material is typically dyed in different shades with the most common being black and brown. More popular looks of leather jackets today is faux leather which is a simulated leather that is constructed using polyurethane or PVC.

These are used as a great alternative to animal skin while maintaining that authentic animal hide look.

Finding that look that suits your during winter

Lots of women today see the leather jacket as a cool way to dress for casual or smart casual occasions.

One of the key things to remember when choosing a leather jacket is it’s fit. For a truly stylish finish your leather jacket must always present a “fitted” look that hangs close to the body.

Ensure your choice of shades can match with other pieces of apparel in your wardrobe. I have selected 5 simple ways to style your leather jacket this winter for any true fashion finish.

The biker jacket look

Once reserved for cool young people under 30, the biker jacket look is today enjoyed by women of all ages. It’s that edgy look that continues to stand the test of time and styling this look is very easy.

Take your pipped shoulder detailed leather jacket and add a pair of fitted denim jeans or even printed leggings. Add a neutral tee and ankle boots (even Dr Martens) and you have it.

Add a cute cross body bag to complete the look. It’s simple but great day or evening casual fashion.

The fringed leather jacket look

This is fab when you want to add a bit of individuality to your leather jacket look and I love it. Take a black fringed leather jacket and fuse with mono black-white gingham black tee and ankle trousers.

Add a pair of black pointed-toe ankle-boots. Simple but very affective.

The red dress and black leather jacket look

Another great winter pleaser. Red injects warmth into any winter look even on the dullest of days. Take your stylish red mini dress and add black tights and cute pair of black pointed ankle booties.

Throw on your fitted leather jacket and plain black clutch bag. It’s a chic finish for a girl with class.

The tom boy leather jacket look

This look is so 80’s and continues to hold its own decades later as a great winter fashion look. It’s all about finding the perfect brimmed fedora topper to fuse with your detailed leather jacket.

Add a neutral cable knit sweater with black jeans or leggings. Be inventive and add some print style ankle boots to complete this brilliant look.

The black leather jacket with animal print effect

This is one of my own personal favourite leather jacket looks for winter. It’s simple yet adds a creative finish to your overall look. Fuse your black leather jacket with leopard print leggings or joggers.

Add a plain pair of black ankle boots with your hobo style bag to create a stylish and beautiful finish.

