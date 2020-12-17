L’Oréal to launch Beauty Stories from Around the World

L’Oréal to launch Beauty Stories from Around the World

In Irish fashion news, L’Oréal in America the Makeup Museum have announced they are set to launch their first book which explores the history of beauty along with diversity and new beauty perspectives.

The French owned makeup and beauty label will launch this must have book for all beauty lovers this coming January which is titled ‘Beauty Stories from Around the World.’

The publication itself will feature years of history between Ancient Egypt and the Renaissance and important beauty rituals of Black, Indigenous and People of Colour (BIPOC).

In a media statement released by L’Oréal Stéphane Rinderknech, who is CEO and President of L’Oréal USA. He commented that L’Oréal believe that beauty moves the world, and his company are delighted to have partnered with the Makeup Museum to bring a more inclusive view of the history of this powerful and positive universal quest,”

Stéphane went on to say “I am inspired by this education initiative because it lifts up diverse voices to tell stories about beauty that deserve a larger stage and wider audience.”

This unique collaboration between L’Oréal USA and the Makeup Museum will be supported by 12 months digital series on the Makeup Museum’s social media page Instagram bearing the hashtag #BeautyStories.

L’Oréal produced and published the five-book collection, ‘100,000 Years of Beauty’, back in 2009 which coincided with the centenary of their 100th anniversary.

The Makeup Museum situated in New York first opened their doors back on the 1st September 2020. It focuses on centring black, Indigenous and people of colour BIPOC voices.

According to its co- founder and Executive Director Doreen Bloch, their initiative is to broaden beauty stories so they are more inclusive than ever before which is critical for beauty education.

Doreen said “Our first book spotlights how beauty traverses colour, gender, ability and more. The way that people use pigments and tools to create beauty is a universal practice.”

You can now pre-order your copy of ‘Beauty Stories from Around the World’ now at a cost $25 which is available at on the Makeup Museum website: makeupmuseum.com.

L’Oréal to launch Beauty Stories from Around the World