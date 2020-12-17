Beauty tips to help deal with dry lips this winter

One of the most of overlooked parts of a self-care routine is the lips. There are many people out there suffering from dry lips and don’t have a single lip balm to their name. And although proper lip care is beneficial for your health, not everyone knows how to do it.

Caring for your lips doesn’t have to take a lot of time. Keep reading here at Makeup & Beauty Tips Ireland for some simple tips to help you tackle dry lips this winter.

Exfoliate Regularly

Before you put anything moisturising on your lips, you need to get rid of any dead skin. Although exfoliating your lips might seem unnecessary, it is very important.

By removing that top dead layer of skin, you allow any products you put on top to penetrate further. So, to get the most out of your products, exfoliation is key.

There are many ways you can exfoliate your lips. But to keep things simple, put a clean washcloth under some warm water and gently rub your lips. be careful not to rub too hard as you don’t want to tear your skin.

You can also mix together sugar and honey to make a DIY lip scrub. The sugar will act as a natural exfoliant, while the honey will moisturise your lips. Not to mention that concoction taste good.

Use An Overnight Mask

Okay, so your lips are all prepped and ready to be moisturised. And the best way to do this is with an overnight mask. Similar to a face mask, it will give you a hydration boost to get you through the day.

Using a mask overnight is perfect as it is this time that your body repairs itself. Cell turnover is at its peak so using a treatment can hep to enhance this process.

Have A Lip Care Routine

Now that you have gotten rid of any dead skin cells and have luscious lips, remove any remaining lip mask when you wake up. if you want a no-fuss routine, you don’t have to do anything more. but if you want to wear some makeup, you need to prep your lips first.

Choose your lip makeup with care – some ingredients can be drying. Ingredients like coconut oil and shea butter are nourishing and help to moisturise your lips. if you want to avoid dry lips, take the time to read ingredient lists and choose the right product for you.

You may also need to adjust your routine. As the cold winter weather sets in, you are more susceptible to drier lips. which means you may need to use a heavier lip balm. Or if you haven’t been reaching your daily water intake, your lips will let you know. Listen to what your body is telling you and you’ll find a routine that works.

