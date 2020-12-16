Lady Gaga to add skincare to her Haus Labs beauty line

In Irish fashion news, American singer Lady Gaga has hinted that there may more to come very soon from her Haus Labs makeup line.

The New York singer took to social media this week with a massive hint that her Haus Labs makeup line may be experimenting in the skincare market very soon.

Haus Laboratories is Gaga’s own vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand that she launched back in September 2019. The beauty brand was the first big beauty line to launch exclusively on Amazon that went on sale across 9 counties including America, Germany, the UK and France and Japan.

On Monday of this week, Lady Gaga took to her Instagram page and teased that Haus Laboratories maybe entering the skincare market, sooner rather than later.

Gaga wrote on her Instagram account and told her 45 million plus followers that “First step to good makeup is #skincare. I’m a super nerdy fairy about this,” “I believe almost all skin problems are caused by disruption of skin barrier and microbiome. My trick is to use solutions that balance my skin by interrupting any inflammation caused by free-radicals or products.”

Lady Gaga continued “So…I use products I develop…exclusively for me.”

At present, Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories offers a range of eco-friendly makeup that includes her a range of eyeshadows, lipsticks eyeliner, blush and highlighters. The singer also dropped her “Stupid Love” palette just before the release of her sixth studio album “Chromatica” back in May of this year.

Lady gaga is just one of many celebrities to delve into the lucrative beauty and cosmetics market. Already Barbadian singer Rihanna has her own beauty line called Fenty Beauty. Kylie Jenner ( Kylie Skin) and Kim Kardashian (KKW Beauty)

Only 2 weeks ago, fellow New Yorker singing star Jennifer Lopez announced she will be dropping her own skincare line (JLo Beauty) this coming January 2021.

