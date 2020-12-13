Simple hacks to stop your tights from laddering

Ladders in tights are silent and deadly. They silently sneak up your favourite pair before you realise it and rip them apart.

No matter how careful you are, your tights will not last forever. But there is nothing worse than rocking your favourite pair and seeing a ladder creep up throughout the day. Luckily, there are some brilliant hacks to save your tights from getting destroyed.

File Your Nails

This trick may seem like a no-brainer, but it can be a big help.

How many times have we gotten our nails caught in our tights? We reckon that a lot of holes in our tights stem from our nails being too long or jagged. They catch on the delicate fabric and rip them apart.

The solution? File your nails. Not only will your mum be happy with your shorter nails, but you will not have to spend a lot of money buying new pairs of tights.

Use Hairspray

If you don’t relish the idea of parting with your long nails, you can try this trick instead. Although, you should probably try it in your bathroom or next to an open window.

Lightly spray your tights with some hairspray. This should help the fibres bond together and reduce your chances of getting ladders.

Chuck Them In The Freezer

Winter mornings are hard, and no one likes the thought of putting on cold tights in the morning. However, freezing your tights can stop them from fraying. As nylon is a synthetic fabric, when it is cold, there is little chance of it fraying and your tights laddering.

Moisturise Your Skin

So, this tip is more skincare than actually saving your tights. But if you moisturise your skin before putting on your tights, they will glide on silky smooth. And there will be little chance of your rough skin catching the fabric.

You also will have the bonus of your legs that feel amazing.

Pull Up From The Bottom

When we are in a rush in the mornings, we want to get our tights on as quickly as possible. However, we do this at our own peril. By pulling them from the top, we are more likely to stretch the fabric in the wrong places or put our fingers through the material.

To save your tights, take a few seconds to start pulling them from the bottom and stop yourself from getting ladders throughout the day.

Nail Polish

This is more of a trick to prevent holes from getting bigger. However, it’s still worth mentioning. Dabbing some nail polish onto a ladder can stop it from spreading all over your leg. Just remember to use clear nail polish. No one wants to go around sporting neon shades on their black tights.

