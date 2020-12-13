Lourdes Leon fronts Parade x Juicy Couture collection

In Irish fashion news, Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has been rolled out to front a new underwear campaign for Juicy Couture.

Juicy Couture new undies 2000 inspired undies campaign is a follow on to the Simple Life inspired collection with Italian fashion brand Kappa which was launched months back by socialite, Sofie Richie.

In the promo shots the 24-year-old entertainer can be seen modelling pieces from the Juicy Couture ultimate Y2K-inspired bedroom wear that includes their velour hoodie and briefs which features the Juicy Couture logo.

Other pieces from the new Parade x Juicy Couture collection includes their limited-edition Dude, Where’s my Couture Pack which includes 2 pairs of briefs as well as a velour pouch and scarf.

Other pieces include the Juicy Couture Buy Me Stuff Pack that comes with 4 pairs of briefs along with velour pouch and a printed scarf.

Other items in this inventive collaboration between Juicy Couture and Parade include their Viva la Juicy Pack, along with Kiss My Couture Pack and Hollywood Forever Pack”

In a media statement released by Parade, their new collection includes lots of embossed logos as well as bright pinks that according to them are designed for “nice girls that like stuff.”

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon is the daughter of the Queen of Pop, Madonna and celebrity personal trainer tuned actor, Carlos Leon. Lourdes has 5 other siblings that include Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Estere Ciccone and Stelle Ciccone.

Other well-known celebrities to pose and be included in the Parade x Juicy Couture collection include plus size American model, Ashley Graham, who is snapped showing off her voluptuous curves in the Parade x Juicy Couture Re: Play Brief in Starry Sky,

The new Parade x Juicy Couture collection is racy but brings something different to the table as far as ladies undies goes and you can view the whole collection now at yourparade.com,

