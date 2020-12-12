Timeless fashion staples to have in your winter wardrobe

Timeless fashion staples to have in your winter wardrobe

The cold weather is officially here. Chilly mornings means layering our clothes and rescuing our winter knitwear from the bottom of our wardrobes.

As we live in a world where trends change every week, it’s important to have some essentials in our wardrobes. Not only will this be cheaper, but it stops us from contributing to the fast fashion industry. To stop yourself from cluttering up your wardrobe with trendy clothes you’ll never wear, keep reading here at Teenage fashion Ireland to check our the best winter wardrobe essentials.

Neutral Turtleneck

Turtlenecks are back in a big way. They look stylish and flattering on everyone. An oversized jumper can look great paired with your favourite skinny jeans and boots for an effortless look. Alternatively, a fitted turtleneck can be tucked into your skirt with tights and boots. Slip on a trench coat for a fancy look.

No matter the occasion, you will always look good in a turtleneck.

Black Tights

It should not surprise anyone that tights are a winter wardrobe essential. Although they can seem like a minute detail of your outfit, they can make all the difference to your finished look.

Not to mention, they are great for keeping your legs warm. Tights can make skirts, dresses and even shorts winter appropriate and add a layer of warmth to your winter outfits.

Hooded Parka

Okay, so a big puffy parka jacket may not be a necessity in some countries, but you definitely need them in Ireland. They can range in price but are worth splurging on as they can last for years.

They also come in many different styles. However, if you get a puffer style, mid-length jacket with a big hood, it should keep you warm and dry in the winter. To get the most out of your jacket, opt for one in a neutral colour, like black. This way, you can wear it with everything and get your money’s worth.

Boots

But make them chunky. Chunky boots are not only comfortable and warm, but they have the power to make you feel unstoppable. If you are unsure of platform boots or trainers, chunky boots can be a great style to start with. And they add the perfect amount of edge to your outfit.

Rock your boots with jeans, plaid trousers, skirts and just about everything else in your wardrobe.

Straight Leg Jeans

There are certain styles of denim that keep going in and out of fashion. Mom jeans, bootcut, skinny, distressed and low-rise styles have all come back into fashion as quickly as they go out of it. But there is one style that we will always have in our wardrobes no matter what. The straight cut. Straight-legged jeans are incredibly versatile and look great on everyone, no matter the body shape.

Timeless fashion staples to have in your winter wardrobe