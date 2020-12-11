Stylish ways to update your working wardrobe for 2021

Stylish ways to update your working wardrobe for 2021

It’s the new year. You’re short on money but want to update your wardrobe. Maybe you are finally going back to the office after lockdown but don’t want to wear the same boring clothes that have been in your wardrobe for months.

So how do you update your wardrobe without spending any money? Keep reading here at Ladies fashion Ireland to find out.

Take Stock Of What You Already Have

No one likes to clean their wardrobe. However, to update your current wardrobe, you need to know the pieces you already own.

Certain outfits are worn more than others. Take stock of what you have and how often you wear it. if you haven’t worn something in over a year, get rid of it. By which we mean, donate or sell it. Or swap with a friend.

Mix & Match Pieces

It’s time to break some fashion rules. One of the best things about cleaning out your wardrobe is that you get rid of any clutter. Which leaves you to be creative with your remaining clothes. Combine floral pieces with stripes for a trendy look. Match your striped top with a skirt with floral prints. Or, if you are feeling adventurous, a striped jacket over a floral dress can be a very chic outfit. if you are mixing patterns and prints, try to stick to some colour scheme.

Regardless, the idea is to get creative with your fashion choices. Just because you might be stuck at the office all day, it doesn’t mean you have to look boring.

Swap With Your Friends

It’s always good to have a friend. Not only will they be able to give you second opinions about your fashion choices, but they can swap some of their wardrobe with yours.

Try swapping old clothes that you don’t want. Your friend might have something that she’s never worn that fits you perfectly. Not only is a clothes swap a great bonding experience, but it is always fun to try on clothes with your friend.

Stylish ways to update your working wardrobe for 2021