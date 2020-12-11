New Karl Lagerfeld x Aubade lingerie collection

In Irish fashion news, German fashion label, Karl Lagerfeld have collaborated with Aubade Paris for a new winter 2021 lingerie capsule.

This high-end fusion of two leading fashion labels has produced a selection of intimates that are both chic and stylish.

Clip on collars along with black waistline clinchers with sensual satin buttons are all part of the new Karl Lagerfeld x Aubade lingerie collection which also includes the Aubade Paris, their plus ultra of premium French inner-wear.

The collection itself is based more being seductive than comfort which according to the Lagerfeld label is all about celebrating the body by adding in a formal touch.

Only last month, Karl Lagerfeld unveiled their ladies and men underwear range exclusively on their website, karl.com which is set for release in January 2021.

The new Karl Lagerfeld x Aubade lingerie premium collection comes in ruby, black or red which incorporates guipure embroideries, mesh embellishments and luxurious satin-covered buttons.

The satin elements are inspired by the tuxedo jacket, an iconic piece in the Lagerfeld lexicon, while the clip-on collar is a reference to the late founder, rather than those famous male strippers.

Underwear sizes are available in sizes from XS up to XXL with bra available in cup sizes starting from A to F.

In a media statement released from Pier Paolo Righi who is the CEO of Karl Lagerfeld he commented that the fit was right when Aubade first approached them about this project.

Pier points out that this elegant capsule represents a message of Parisian chic bilaterally shared by both fashion houses that have this attribute in their DNA.

Righi also noted that Karl Lagerfeld always includes lingerie as part of their own fashion shows and photo shoots and that he never looked at it as a separate element, but rather as one fashion element of the total picture.

Parisian lingerie label Aubade who are synonymous for their luxurious lingerie was founded in Paris back 1958.

The Karl Lagerfeld label state that both fashion houses share a passion for photography, elegance, irreverence and their Parisian heritage, while the co-branded capsule “embraces an effortless, rock-chic attitude.

The average cost of sets from the new Karl Lagerfeld x Aubade lingerie collection will set you back around €165 and is available at karl.com.