L’Oréal receive Triple A rating for sustainability

In Irish Sustainable fashion news, cosmetic giant, L’Oréal have yet again been awarded a Triple A rating for its corporate sustainability by global non-profit organisation CDP.

The French cosmetic company which was founded in Paris back in 1909 have picked up this prestigious award for the fifth consecutive year. This makes L’Oréal the only company in the history of CDP’s 20 years annual ranking to achieve this accolade.

CDP Worldwide (formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project) are an international non-profit organisation that operates in the UK, US and Germany that assists companies in disclosing their own environmental impact.

CDP play their part in monitoring the impact companies have in their local environment by asking them to share their own environmental data which they then appraise their performance.

This helps each company to show a true account of their efforts to become more transparent in the way they operate with CDP grading groups on how they undertake climate change, protect forests and safeguard water security.

Back in 2009, over nine and half thousand companies from across the various business sectors completed a questionnaire set out by CDP.

This award is a huge plus for the French cosmetic giant. L’Oréal chairman and chief executive officer Jean-Paul Agon commented that this Triple A rating from the CDP is an acknowledgment to his company’s long-term commitment towards being more sustainable. Jean=Paul credited the employees and all involved at L’Oréal family around the world for their own hard work along with thanking their suppliers and partners.

Paul Simpson, who is the Chief Executive Officer at CDP commented in a media statement that for the first time, 10 companies have made it into the Triple A list which is certainly worth celebrating. He also noted that it’s great to see so many companies now embracing this powerful initiative,”

Paul said “They are all doing inspirational work for sustainable development and showing leadership in addressing the massive threats that our world is facing. Sustainability is not a matter of competition; it’s a collective responsibility that we must take very seriously. Together, we make a difference.”

“The scale and the risk to businesses from climate change, deforestation and water insecurity is enormous, and we know the opportunities of action far outweigh the risks of inaction,”

L’Oréal in the past 15 years have manged curtail their carbon dioxide emissions at their manufacturing factories and distribution centres by a staggering 78% even though their manufacturing output rose increased by 37%.

At the start of 2020, L’Oréal have 35 carbon-neutral sites which includes 14 factories.

