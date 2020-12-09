PrettyLittleThing & Saweetie unveil Pretty Planet Collection

PrettyLittleThing & Saweetie unveil Pretty Planet Collection

In Irish fashion news, American rapper, Saweetie and PrettyLittleThing have launched their new Pretty Planet fashion Collection

Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper (AKA) Saweetie has teamed up with the Manchester based fashion house to release her new fashion capsule titled “Pretty Planet.”

The “Icy Girl” star’s collection which is her third collaboration with PLT is coaxing her followers to be “grown up and sexy” with her new fast fashion line.

Saweetie breakthrough in music began back in 2017 when her song “Icy Girl” was released and went viral clocking up a staggering 100 million hits in YouTube.

Back in January 2018 Saweetie was named Tidal’s Artist of the Week and one of Pigeons & Planes’ Best New Artists of the Month.

The American rapper has also featured in a beauty commercial for Barbadian singer Rihanna’s beauty and cosmetic company Fenty Beauty

Saweetie’s new collection is designed to be price conscious and affordable to people looking for hip fashion that also comes in a wide selection of sizes to suit different figures and shapes.

The 24 – year old Californian singer’s titled “Pretty Planet” gets its name as a fusion of her own music mixed with the PrettyLittleThing own styles that includes a mixture of apparel including corsets, ribbed High waist leggings, bodysuits and joggers.

The American rapper describes her own fashion tastes as somewhat “bipolar,” which she says isn’t a bad thing. The Santa Clara born star sees her own fashion tastes vary depending on her mood with her new collection being a reflection of her own different styles and moods.

Stand out pieces to watch out for from Saweetie’s Pretty Planet Collection include her Brown Croc PU Corset €28 with matching Brown Croc Wide Leg Trousers €42.00.

Saweetie’s “Pretty Planet” fashion collection is now available to view and buy exclusively at prettylittlething.com.

PrettyLittleThing & Saweetie unveil Pretty Planet Collection