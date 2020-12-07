New sustainable underwear collection from Nudea

In Sustainable fashion news Ireland, on-line fashion brand, Nudea have just unveiled their latest underwear range with a delightful sustainable twist.

The UK DTC (direct to customers) underwear brand that is only available online have just launched their new eco-friendly underwear collection which includes a range of 43 bra sizes up to GG

Nudea who have a motto of “buy less and care more,” have created underwear that is constructed using recycled fabrics.

Their new Second Skin Collection uses microfibre fabric that includes 82% of recycled polyester, which is designed to feel like a second skin that is supportive and invisible under clothing.

Pieces from the collection include their “The Go To Bra” which comes in sizes up to FF and Their “Boss Bra “is available in sizes up to GG.

The new Nudea Sheer Deco Collection includes a 23% sustainable stretch yarn constructed using recycled consumer waste using the likes of recycled plastic bottles. It’s lightweight, geometric jacquard fabric gives it that fine invisible finish,

In a media statement released by Priya Downes, the co-founder and CEO of Nudea commented that from the start, Nudea were fully committed to their ‘buy less and care more’ ethos. Downes reaffirmed that Nudea would not compromise on the quality of their garments and that they have a sound sustainable business practices at heart.

Priya said “For everyone, it’s never been more important to buy responsibly and consume consciously. “We’re supporting our customers by creating comfortable underwear, which is expertly designed to fit better and made with premium quality materials that last longer. “And now our range is made from responsibly sourced materials across the board from the new Second Skin collection featuring 82% recycled polyester to the 100% recycled-fibre laundry bags which come with all Nudea bras.”

You can check out Nudea’s full ladies underwear collection by visiting their website at nudea.com

